Oscars 2023: Everything about Jacqueline Fernandez's song giving competition to Naatu Naatu

Here's all that you need to know about Jacqueline Fernandez's song that is giving a tough fight to RRR'S Naatu Naatu. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her starrer Tell It Like A Woman has also been nominated at the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR has been nominated for Naatu Naatu sing under the Best Original Song category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez's Tell It Like A Woman also has been nominated under the Best Original Song category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The writer of the song has been Diane Warren.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is interesting to note that Jacqueline's About Tell It Like A Woman songwriter Diane has got 13 Oscar nominations till now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It includes Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Wantanabe, Jennifer Hudson and more with Jacqueline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had recently attended the screening of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline, post attending the screening of Tell It Like A Woman penned a sweet note of the same on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress revealed that she has been happy to be a part of Tell It Like A Woman which is about empowering other women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
