Oscars 2023: Everything about Jacqueline Fernandez's song giving competition to Naatu Naatu

Here's all that you need to know about Jacqueline Fernandez's song that is giving a tough fight to RRR'S Naatu Naatu. Check it out.

Mar 09, 2023

Rise of RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony.



Jacqueline Fernandez

Her starrer Tell It Like A Woman has also been nominated at the Oscars.



Naatu Naatu song

RRR has been nominated for Naatu Naatu sing under the Best Original Song category.



Tell It Like A Woman

Jacqueline Fernandez's Tell It Like A Woman also has been nominated under the Best Original Song category.



About Tell It Like A Woman

The writer of the song has been Diane Warren.



Jacqueline doing good

It is interesting to note that Jacqueline's About Tell It Like A Woman songwriter Diane has got 13 Oscar nominations till now.



Tell It Like A Woman cast

It includes Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Wantanabe, Jennifer Hudson and more with Jacqueline.



Screening

The actress had recently attended the screening of the film.



Screening note

Jacqueline, post attending the screening of Tell It Like A Woman penned a sweet note of the same on Instagram.



Movie on women

The actress revealed that she has been happy to be a part of Tell It Like A Woman which is about empowering other women.



