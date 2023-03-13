Oscars 2023: Mother India to Naatu Naatu; India's journey at the Academy Awards so far

India has made outstanding contribution in cinema. Here, take a look at movies that won an Oscar in the past from India.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Bhanu Athaiya

She has been the first Indian to win an Oscar 40 years ago for Best Costume Design in Gandhi, 1993.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyajit Ray

He was presented the Oscar Award, 1992 for Lifetime Achievement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AR Rahman- Gulzar

AR Rahman and Gulzar had won Oscar Award for Jai Ho, Best Original Song for the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AR Rahman

He created history as he won 2 Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. The second award was given to him for Best Original Score.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother India

This film was India's nomination under the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaam Bombay!

This movie of Mira Nair's was nominated under the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated under Best Foreign Language Film category.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Creation of a Woman

Indian producer Ismail Merchant's The Creation of a Woman was nominated for the Oscars four times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Room with a View

Ismail Merchant's A Room with a View, 1986 was nominated under Best Picture category.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naatu Naatu

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar under Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone turns enchantress in black; check Top pics

 

 Find Out More