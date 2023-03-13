Oscars 2023: Mother India to Naatu Naatu; India's journey at the Academy Awards so far

India has made outstanding contribution in cinema. Here, take a look at movies that won an Oscar in the past from India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
She has been the first Indian to win an Oscar 40 years ago for Best Costume Design in Gandhi, 1993.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was presented the Oscar Award, 1992 for Lifetime Achievement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AR Rahman and Gulzar had won Oscar Award for Jai Ho, Best Original Song for the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He created history as he won 2 Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. The second award was given to him for Best Original Score.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film was India's nomination under the Best Foreign Language Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie of Mira Nair's was nominated under the Best Foreign Language Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated under Best Foreign Language Film category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian producer Ismail Merchant's The Creation of a Woman was nominated for the Oscars four times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ismail Merchant's A Room with a View, 1986 was nominated under Best Picture category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar under Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
