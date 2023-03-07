Oscars 2023: Titanic to My Fair Lady; films with the records of most Academy Award wins

We have made a compilation of movies that won Oscars multiple times. Check out the full list of the same ahead of Oscars 2023.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Titanic

The movie released in 1997 won 11 Oscars under best picture, best director, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design and many more categories.

Ben-Hur

The movie released in 1959 won 11 Oscars under best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and many other categories.

West Side Story

The film won 10 Oscars under best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best art direction and more categories.

The English Patient

The film won 9 Oscars.

The Last Emperor

The movie got 9 Oscars under best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography and more categories.

Gigi

The film got 9 Oscars under best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography and more categories.

Amadeus

It won 8 Oscars.

Gandhi

The movie received 8 Oscars.

Slumdog Millionaire

Dev Patel's hit film got 8 Oscars.

Cabaret

The movie was a recipient of 8 Oscars.

