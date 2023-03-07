Oscars 2023: Titanic to My Fair Lady; films with the records of most Academy Award wins

We have made a compilation of movies that won Oscars multiple times. Check out the full list of the same ahead of Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
The movie released in 1997 won 11 Oscars under best picture, best director, best art direction, best cinematography, best costume design and many more categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie released in 1959 won 11 Oscars under best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and many other categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film won 10 Oscars under best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best art direction and more categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film won 9 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie got 9 Oscars under best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography and more categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film got 9 Oscars under best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best art direction, best cinematography and more categories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It won 8 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie received 8 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev Patel's hit film got 8 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a recipient of 8 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!