Oscars 2023: Top 10 Academy Winners that everyone must watch atleast once in their life time

Before Oscars 2023, let's check out the previous amazing winners of the Academy Awards. From Titanic to Avatar and more films on the list.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Titanic

This 1997 romance film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio is everyone's FAVE. It bagged 11 Academy awards.  

Parasite 

At the Oscars 2020, the South Korean movie Parasite made history by winning the Best Picture award. 

Forrest Gump 

This Tom Hanks starrer movie picked six academy awards. Released in 1994, Forrest Gump is a cult movie.  

Avatar 

Avatar was such a phenomenon when it was released in 2009. It deserved all the honours. It was nominated for 9 categories but picked three trophies. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

LOTR fans, did you know the movie picked up all 11 awards for which the film was nominated? Non-fans, LOTR and The Hobbit series deserve a watch.   

Ben-Hur 

Ben-Hur picked 11 Oscars. It has been adapted about 5 times. But the must-watch one is the one released in 1959. 

Gone With the Wind

Another cult classic on the list from the yesteryear era is the 1940's Gone With the Wind. It picked 8 Oscars.  

The Silence of the Lambs 

This 1994 film is one of the most amazing thriller movies of all time. it picked up 5 Oscars including Best Actor and Best Actress. 

The Godfather 2

Considered to be the best sequels in the history of films, The Godfather 2 picked up 5 major Academy trophies. 

Schindler's List 

1994's Shcindler's List should be on every movie lover's list. Being nominated in 12 categories, the film picked up 7 major Oscars.

BONUS: Slumdog Millionaire

Slumdog Millionaire is one of the iconic movies based in India. It grabbed 8 Academy Awards.

