Oscars 2023: Top 10 Academy Winners that everyone must watch atleast once in their life time

Before Oscars 2023, let's check out the previous amazing winners of the Academy Awards. From Titanic to Avatar and more films on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
This 1997 romance film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio is everyone's FAVE. It bagged 11 Academy awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the Oscars 2020, the South Korean movie Parasite made history by winning the Best Picture award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Tom Hanks starrer movie picked six academy awards. Released in 1994, Forrest Gump is a cult movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar was such a phenomenon when it was released in 2009. It deserved all the honours. It was nominated for 9 categories but picked three trophies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LOTR fans, did you know the movie picked up all 11 awards for which the film was nominated? Non-fans, LOTR and The Hobbit series deserve a watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ben-Hur picked 11 Oscars. It has been adapted about 5 times. But the must-watch one is the one released in 1959.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another cult classic on the list from the yesteryear era is the 1940's Gone With the Wind. It picked 8 Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 1994 film is one of the most amazing thriller movies of all time. it picked up 5 Oscars including Best Actor and Best Actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Considered to be the best sequels in the history of films, The Godfather 2 picked up 5 major Academy trophies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1994's Shcindler's List should be on every movie lover's list. Being nominated in 12 categories, the film picked up 7 major Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Slumdog Millionaire is one of the iconic movies based in India. It grabbed 8 Academy Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!