Oscars 2023: Top 10 actors who have never won an Academy Award but totally deserve to

Today, we will be having a look at the 10 Hollywood celebrities who despite having a stellar body of work have never won an oscar. The list includes Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise and more.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Samuel L Jackson 

He's more than Nick Fury of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet he has been nominated only once in for the Academy Award. 

Michelle Yeoh 

Michelle has finally gotten her first-ever Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Hopefully, she gets recognised. 

Willem Dafoe 

Willem was nominated for the first time in 1986. He has outdone himself in next consecutive films. 

Johnny Depp 

Johnny doesn't need an introduction or a reminder of his work. It's long due. 

Glenn Close 

Glenn Close is an actor par excellence and despite having 8 Academy nominations, she has not won an award. 

Robert Downey Jr 

Most people know him as Iron Man. But Robert has an amazing acting range. He was nominated twice but didn't win. 

Sir Ian McKellen 

This seems a very long due. Sir Ian McKellen was nominated for LOTR in 2002 and before that in 1999 for Gods And Monsters. 

Tom Cruise 

Well, he is nominated at the Oscars 2023. Things might change. He has been nominated thrice before. 

Bill Murray 

Bill was nominated once in 2004. He is one powerful performer but hasn't got his due recognition. 

Jim Carrey 

Most of y'all would only know Jim Carrey for his role in comedy films. But there's so much range to him. 

BONUS: Brandon Fraser 

Brandon has been nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for The Whale. He has been picking up awards and accolades. Is it time for his to pick his Oscar too?

