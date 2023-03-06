Oscars 2023: Top 10 actors who have won the most number of Academy Awards

We have made a full compilation of the list of stars who have got multiple Academy Awards. Here, check out the same right here immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Katharine Hepburn

She won Oscars for Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), and On Golden Pond (1981).

Daniel Day-Lewis

The actor won Oscars for My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Lincoln (2012).

Meryl Streep

She won three Oscars for Sophie’s Choice (1982), The Iron Lady (2011) and Kramer vs. Kramer (1979).

Jack Nicholson

He won awards for his movies One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and As Good As it Gets (1997).

Ingrid Bergman

The star won Best Actress award for Gaslight (1944), Anastasia (1956) and for her movie Murder in Orient Express (1974).

Walter Brennan

He won three Oscars for Come and Get it (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940) under Best Supporting Actor category.

Bette Davis

She won two Oscars for Dangerous (1935) and Jezebel (1938).

Spencer Tracy

He got two Oscars for Captains Courageous (1937) and Boys Town (1938).

Marlon Brando

He got two Oscars for On The Waterfront (1954) and The Godfather (1972).

Jack Lemmon

He won two Academy Awards for his movies Save The Tiger (1973) and Mister Roberts (1955).

