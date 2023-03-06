Oscars 2023: Top 10 actors who have won the most number of Academy Awards

We have made a full compilation of the list of stars who have got multiple Academy Awards. Here, check out the same right here immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
She won Oscars for Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), and On Golden Pond (1981).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor won Oscars for My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Lincoln (2012).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She won three Oscars for Sophie’s Choice (1982), The Iron Lady (2011) and Kramer vs. Kramer (1979).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He won awards for his movies One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and As Good As it Gets (1997).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star won Best Actress award for Gaslight (1944), Anastasia (1956) and for her movie Murder in Orient Express (1974).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He won three Oscars for Come and Get it (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940) under Best Supporting Actor category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She won two Oscars for Dangerous (1935) and Jezebel (1938).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He got two Oscars for Captains Courageous (1937) and Boys Town (1938).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He got two Oscars for On The Waterfront (1954) and The Godfather (1972).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He won two Academy Awards for his movies Save The Tiger (1973) and Mister Roberts (1955).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!