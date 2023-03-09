Oscars 2023: Top 10 picks for Deepika Padukone's Oscar dinner and after party looks

Deepika Padukone has been selected as one of the Oscars 2023 presenters. Here, are the outfits she must wear for the Oscar dinner party.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Rocking

Deepika can wear this stunning saree at the Oscars for which she is reportedly planning to leave on March 10.

Not over-the-top

Deepika's fans do not want her to be dressed over the top for the event. This black gown is chic and simple.

Red gown

This sultry red attire is a normal dress and Deepika will look pretty in the same.

Perfect

Deepika looks stunning in white colour attire and when it is backless.

Go girl

Deepika in the colour pink will look picture-perfect as she will represent India.

Stunning

On the red carpet floor, the diva will look gorgeous in this simple white shirt.

Make some noise

All she needs is a grey gown to make fans mad over her at the Oscars.

Fashion queen

Deepika in black looks like a goddess and makes everyone excited.

Versatile

A multicoloured gown will make Deepika look sexy at the Oscars dinner.

Prettiest

Deepika looks visionary in white. She can wear the same when she will be a presenter at the Oscars.

Thanks For Reading!

