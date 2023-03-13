Oscars 2023: Top 10 style tips to take from RRR icon Ram Charan

Ram Charan is on cloud nne after his song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023. Here, check out his style statement which is inspiring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
Ram Charan Teja wore this kurta and teamed it with a pair of glares.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star looked spiffy in a blazer and trousers all in black.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram looked hot in a crisp black blazer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram looks handsome in white? What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He looked trendy as he attended a wedding wearing a bandhgala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How fit can Ram be and look in black?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram looks sharp in this kurta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is a t-shirt to attract women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram's style appeal just can make any woman wet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram looks no less than a chocoolate boy hero in this sweatshirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!