Oscars 2023 winner Guneet Monga used to once sell Paneer on the streets; has spent a very difficult childhood

Guneet Monga who has won an Oscar this year spoke about the struggles she had to face as a child and the hardships she had to undergo. Here, read to know more about the same.
Guneet, the Oscar-winning producer had a difficult childhood.
She had to sell cheese on the road. She had spoken about the same in an interview with Humans Of Bombay.
Guneet had also sold paneer, was a DJ, anchor and an annoncer also in PVR.
She had stayed in a single room at her family home where arguments used to take place.
Guneet's mom was always suppressed due to the fights between her brothers.
Guneet's mother was suppressed and once her mom was also tried to be burn alive.
Guneet revealed that she has often lived a life of borrowed dreams.
Guneet has revealed that she was born in a middle class family.
Guneet lost her mom to throat cancer and her dad to kidney failure.
Guneet always wanted to make her parents feel proud.
