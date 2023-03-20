Oscars 2023 winner Guneet Monga used to once sell Paneer on the streets; has spent a very difficult childhood

Guneet Monga who has won an Oscar this year spoke about the struggles she had to face as a child and the hardships she had to undergo. Here, read to know more about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

Did odd jobs

Guneet, the Oscar-winning producer had a difficult childhood.

Sell cheese

She had to sell cheese on the road. She had spoken about the same in an interview with Humans Of Bombay.

Sold paneer

Guneet had also sold paneer, was a DJ, anchor and an annoncer also in PVR.

Family dispute

She had stayed in a single room at her family home where arguments used to take place.

Mom suppressed

Guneet's mom was always suppressed due to the fights between her brothers.

Abused

Guneet's mother was suppressed and once her mom was also tried to be burn alive.

Dream

Guneet revealed that she has often lived a life of borrowed dreams.

Middle class

Guneet has revealed that she was born in a middle class family.

Lost parents

Guneet lost her mom to throat cancer and her dad to kidney failure.

Proud

Guneet always wanted to make her parents feel proud.

