Oscars 2023 winner predictions: Who will win Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film and more

Check out the list of actors, movies and more that are expected to win big at Oscars 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Naatu Naatu

RRR song Naatu Naatu is predicted to win in Best Original Song category.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the predicted winner.

Best Director

As per a report in VanityFair.com, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert may win for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser is predicted to win for The Whale.

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh is predicted to win in this category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan is predicted to lift the trophy.

Best Supporting Actress

According to New York Times, Kerry Condon may win for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water may win in this category.

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whispers is predicted to win.

