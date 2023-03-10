Oscars 2023 winner predictions: Who will win Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film and more

Check out the list of actors, movies and more that are expected to win big at Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
RRR song Naatu Naatu is predicted to win in Best Original Song category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everything Everywhere All at Once is the predicted winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in VanityFair.com, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert may win for Everything Everywhere All At Once.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brendan Fraser is predicted to win for The Whale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Michelle Yeoh is predicted to win in this category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At OnceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ke Huy Quan is predicted to lift the trophy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to New York Times, Kerry Condon may win for The Banshees of Inisherin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar: The Way of Water may win in this category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elephant Whispers is predicted to win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
