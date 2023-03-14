Oscars 2023 winner The Elephant Whisperers and Top 10 more Indian documentaries to stream on OTT platforms 

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves brought an Oscar home for Best Documentary Short Film. Here are 10 more interesting documentaries who can binge on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Another Oscar winner by an Iranian woman on about menstruation in rural parts of India. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popularly used in India by Hindus and Jains, was the Swastika symbol used by Hitler or not? Watch it on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
4000-year-old secrets of Sinauli that made historians question the events of Indian mythology. Watch it on Discovery Plus or Amazon Prime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
About 30 kids were killed during the riots in Haryana due to Jaat and reservation agitation. Watch it on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Check out the most shocking con stories that have taken place in India. Watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video or Discovery Plus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Find out why a family of 11 attempted mass suicide in Delhi. The shocking and gripping documentary is available to watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dakota Wint explores the practices of Aghoras on the ghats of Varanasi. Watch it on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the struggles and emergence of India's only Dalit women-led newspaper on Vudu. It is an Oscar nominee!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A documentary on three real life stories produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Watch it on Hotstar or Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary tells the POV of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Watch it on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
