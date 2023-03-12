Oscars 2023 winners prediction is here and it'll have you biting your nails till the Academy Awards

We have made certain predictions related to the main cateogries at Oscars 2023. Here is the winner prediction list ahead of the award ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023
The movie was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and is predicted to win the Best Picture Award at Oscars 2023.
Both Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert may win an award for Everything Everywhere All At Once film.
Under the nominee of Best Actor, Austin Butler may win an award for a leading role.
She could win an award for Best Actress for her lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
For Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan has probably a chance to win an award under Best Actor category.
The star from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may win an award for best actress in a supporting role.
Possibly Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR may win an award at the 95th Academy Awards under Best Original Song.
The Banshees of Inisherin may win an award under the best original screenplay.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson may win a Best Animated film award.
RRR'S song Naatu Naatu has skyrocked expectations from India winning at Oscard, as it had earlier won Golden Globes Award.
