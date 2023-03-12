Oscars 2023 x Naatu Naatu: Here's Top 20 things to look forward to from team RRR

Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023. Here's what all team RRR plan to do at the 95th Academy Awards function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023
Performer Lauren Gottlieb will do her Oscar debut by dancing on Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singers of the song Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava will perform the song at Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Naatu Naatu star revealed that he is very excited to watch the singers sing the song at the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The singers are rehearsing the sing with the orchestra ahead of Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor revealed that he is carrying the nation India in his heart as he will walk down the red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NTR Jr also revealed that neither he nor his character Komaram Bheem will be walking the red carpet but full India will do the walk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sensational and peppy track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will take place at the Dolby Stadium on March 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr., Ram Charan, M.M. Keeravani and many more will be attending the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MM Keeravaani composed it whereas it has been crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is giving a fight to Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the 80th Golden Globes Naatu Naatu was the first Indian song to have won Best Original Song award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song arrives at an important point in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR being nominated for the 95th Academy Award makes it an exceptional global cultural event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naatu Naatu has surely boosted India's Telugu movie industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed! It is a historic moment for the South Asian industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has been directed by S S Rajamouli who is also the creator of Baahubali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the story of Ram Charan and Jr NTR who are two real-life Indian revolutionaries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naatu Naatu song will make you hit the dance floor because of the aerobic dance steps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the movie in the original language on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!