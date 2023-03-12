Oscars 2023 x Naatu Naatu: Here's Top 20 things to look forward to from team RRR

Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023. Here's what all team RRR plan to do at the 95th Academy Awards function.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Lauren Gottlieb to dance on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

Performer Lauren Gottlieb will do her Oscar debut by dancing on Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Sipligunj- Kaal Bhairava to perform

The singers of the song Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava will perform the song at Oscars 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR Jr excited

The Naatu Naatu star revealed that he is very excited to watch the singers sing the song at the Oscars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naatu Naatu rehearsals underway

The singers are rehearsing the sing with the orchestra ahead of Oscars 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR on being at Oscars red carpet

The actor revealed that he is carrying the nation India in his heart as he will walk down the red carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glorious moment

NTR Jr also revealed that neither he nor his character Komaram Bheem will be walking the red carpet but full India will do the walk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naatu Naatu nominated

The sensational and peppy track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

95th Academy Awards location

It will take place at the Dolby Stadium on March 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR cast

S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr., Ram Charan, M.M. Keeravani and many more will be attending the event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Naatu Naatu song

MM Keeravaani composed it whereas it has been crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naatu Naatu's competition

It is giving a fight to Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden Globes winner

At the 80th Golden Globes Naatu Naatu was the first Indian song to have won Best Original Song award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naatu Naatu song

The song arrives at an important point in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unique

RRR being nominated for the 95th Academy Award makes it an exceptional global cultural event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fresh look

Naatu Naatu has surely boosted India's Telugu movie industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Historic moment

Indeed! It is a historic moment for the South Asian industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About RRR

The film has been directed by S S Rajamouli who is also the creator of Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR story

It is the story of Ram Charan and Jr NTR who are two real-life Indian revolutionaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Groovy song

Naatu Naatu song will make you hit the dance floor because of the aerobic dance steps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where to watch RRR

You can watch the movie in the original language on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Oscars 2023, here are Top 10 controversial Oscar moments

 

 Find Out More