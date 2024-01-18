Oscars 2024: 12th Fail, Hina Khan starrer Country of Blind, Tovino Thomas movie 2018 eyeing for the prestigious Academy Award; all about the films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
12th Fail is one of the films featuring for premieres at the Oscars. The movie is running for the contendership of the prestigious Academy Awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail is based on real IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant Massey has stepped into his role and it has received tremendous applause.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed the 12th Fail. The director is winning hearts for the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has to fight it out with other biggies such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, leading nominations at every award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After getting major nods at the Filmfare, will it pass the Oscars test? Only time will tell...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The other movie running for the contendership at the Oscars is Hina Khan starrer Country of Blind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Country of Blind is also in the race for the Oscar nominations. It is about a man falling down a cliff and coming across a country of blind people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has to prove that having a vision is not a sign of weakness. The man also falls in love with a village girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Hina Khan, the film also stars Shoaib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Country of Blind is written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan starrer Country of Blind is adapted from the 1904 story of H. G. Wells
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam language survival thriller 2018 is also on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the 2018 Kerala floods and also stars Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Narain and Lal to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2018, the movie, collected Rs 92.85 crore. Worldwide, 2018 grossed Rs 180.03 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was initially titled 2403 Ft.: The Story Of Unexpected Heroes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tovino Thomas' character was inspired by the man who lost his life due to drowning amid the rescue operations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Have you watched 2018 yet?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Miranda House and other Top 8 colleges popularized by Bollywood films
Find Out More