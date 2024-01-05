Oscars 2024: Check out top 15 likely contenders in International Feature Film category
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
For Oscars 2024, 15 films have advanced to voting stage for International Feature Film category. Amerikatsi from Armenia is first on the list. It stars Michael A. Goorjian.
The Monk and the Gun film from Bhutan is also a contender for Oscar. The story is about an American traveller and a young monk.
Denmark finds its representation on this list with the movie The Promised Land. The film is set in the 18th century and is a story of a man trying to revive a barren land.
Fallen Leaves from Finland has also been selected and is going to the next round of voting for Oscar 2024. It is a romantic comedy drama.
From France, it is the The Taste of Things that is up for voting. The story is about Cook Eugenie and her boss Dodi who fall in love and cook amazing dishes.
The Teachers’ Lounge, a German film, is about a teacher who investigates a theft case. It is also up for voting in the International Feature Film category.
From Iceland, it is Godland for Oscars 2024. The story follows a Danish priest who is sent to Iceland to build a church.
Italian film Io Capitano is also on this list. The story is of two young boys embarking on an adventurous journey to Europe.
Japanese film Perfect Days that has an IMDb rating of 7.9 has also advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.
From Mexico, movie Totem is up for voting for Oscar 2024.
Morocco has its representation through the film The Mother of All Lies
Society of the Snow is a Spanish film. It is a survival drama about the passengers of a plane crash stuck on Andes mountains.
Four Daughters is a story of a Tunisian women being radicalised. It is a documentary.
Ukrainian movie 20 Days in Mariupol has also gone to the advanced stage of voting for Oscar 2024. It is about journalists covering Ukraine-Russia war.
he Zone of Interest from United Kingdom has made it to the list. It is about a Nazi commandant building a life in concentration camp.
