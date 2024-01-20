Oscars 2024: Dunki, 12th Fail and more in the run, here's when, where how to watch nominations live

The 95th Academy Awards nominations will soon go live.

The Oscars nominations will be announced on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 at 5:30 am ET, that is 4 pm IST. 

The nominations will be presented on their official website Oscars.org, Oscars.com and will be streamed on the Academy's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok channels as well. 

The Oscars will be held at The Samuel Goldwyn Theatre of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science in Beverly Hills, California. 

Let's have a look at the films that were considered for the Oscars nominations race. 2018 was said to be running for the nominations race but it is said that the movie is out of the race. 

As per Siasat.com, Paresh Rawal The Storyteller was also considered. 

Music School starring Shriya Saran is said to be one of the films running the race. 

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji, based on a true true is also reportedly in the race. 

Siasat report claims Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Panun's Dunki was also mentioned in the list of movies running for Oscars nominations. 

12th Fail, one of the most successful and moved movies of late, was also reported to be on the race for Oscars nomination list.

Other movies include Viduthalai 1, Dasara from South.

Bollywood movies The Kerala Story and Ghoomer were also running for the contendership. 

It is said Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Zwigato were also on the list. It is said that India is out of the Oscar race. 

A documentary by Nisha Pahuja called To Kill a Tiger is a strong contender for the Best Documentary category. It is based on the harrowing Jharkhand gangrap* case. 

