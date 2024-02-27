Oscars 2024: Know the host, presenters, performers at the Academy Awards
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian and host, will be hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row.
Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for the fourth time overall.
Hollywood's A-list celebrities will give a number of prizes during the Academy Awards.
Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey, Zendaya, and many others are on the list.
The Best Original Song nominees will perform live at the 2024 Oscars.
The Fire Inside by Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren), What Was I Made For? by Barbie (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connel), and many more are included in the lineup.
Ryan Gosling is reportedly set to provide a live performance of the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken from Barbie at the ceremony.
Mark Ronson expressed his hope that Gosling would perform at the Academy Awards, adding, "I think if Ryan doesn't do it, then we're not doing it."
