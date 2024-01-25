Oscars 2024 nominated movies to watch on Netflix
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Society of the Snow is based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster.
Society of the Snow is nominated in the Best International Feature Film and Makeup and Hair Styling category.
Nyad is based on Diana Nyad's life which she penned down in her memoir Find a Way. It is nominated for the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
Rustin is about Civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. It is nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for Colman Domingo.
Maestro has got a lot of nominations at Oscars 2024. It is a biographical drama movie on the life of American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.
It has been nominated in 7 categories which include Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress. Interestingly, Bradley has also directed the movie.
El Conde is a Chilean black comedy horror movie. It is nominated for Best Cinematography.
Nimona is a science fiction fantasy movie by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. It is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
The After is about a rideshare driver and a passenger who gets him to confront his past. It is nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar starring Benedict Cumberbatch is also nominated in the Best Short Film Live Action category.
American Symphony's It Never Went Away has been nominated for Best Music (Original Song).
