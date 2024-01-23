Oscar Awards 2024 nominations live: Indian films 12th Fail, 2018 in the race to win at The Academy Awards?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
The Academy Award also known as The Oscars is set to take place on March 10. In India, it will air on March 11.
As per the report, two Indian films are still in contention to get nominated in Best Picture category. 12th Fail is one of them.
12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was loved by all. It is an inspiring tale of a man from a small town going on to become an IPS officer.
Another Indian movie that is in contention for Best Picture is Malayalam-language survival drama 2018.
Starring Tovino Thomas, the film is about the devastating floods of 2018.
These two movies are among the 265 others that are eligible to get nominated in the Best Picture category. It is expected that Oppenheimer will lead all nominations.
Oppenheimer helmed by Christopher Nolan is among the biggest releases of 2023. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and other cast members are expected to win big.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's movie Barbie is expected to bag many nominations at Oscars 2024.
It won't come as a surprise if Margot Robbie gets nominated in Best Actress category.
Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone is a critically acclaimed film and may get many nominations.
As per reports, Anatomy of a Fall, the French courtroom drama can receive top nominations and compete with Oppenheimer and more.
The movie has already won the Best Film award at France’s Lumiere Awards.
