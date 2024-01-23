Oscar Awards 2024 nominations live: Where and how to watch, a complete guide
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
The 96th Academy Awards nominations are to be announced on Tuesday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET or 7 PM IST.
The audience can watch the nominations live on Oscar websites like Oscar.com, Oscar.org and also on YouTube.
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will reveal the nominees for Oscars.
The 96th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 10th, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to be the front runners for most of the categories.
Other movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, The Holdovers are also some of the frontrunners.
Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, American Fiction are also some of the names in the mix.
Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph are potential acting nominees.
The year saw a diverse and successful array of cinematic releases which are all set to compete for the ultimate price now.
Nominations from other major award shows like Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards provide further hints over the potential winners of the Oscars.
