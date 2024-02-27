Oscars 2024: Top 11 facts about this year's nominated movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Takashi Yamazaki is just the second director to be nominated for a visual effects award for the movie Godzilla Minus One.

Sandra Hüller did not need to know the truth about her character's actions in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ to play the role.

The technology developed for Pixar's ‘Elemental’ resulted in several Pixar artists publishing academic papers on their work.

The pink houses in Barbie Land were scaled down by 23%.

When they began writing Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s working title for the script was Littler Women.

As per Paul Giamatti, Alexander Payne appreciates ‘The funny to the sad and the sad to the funny’ type of actors for his movies.

Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon costume in the movie was made from tree bark from Uganda.

Christopher Nolan saw a relationship akin to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker between Niels Bohr and Oppenheimer.

A glitchy home-theater soundbar inspired the Entity FX in ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’.

Greta Gerwig referenced Midnight Cowboy for a scene in the movie Barbie.

Rodrigo Prieto cranked up his camera to 700 fps for the ‘oil dance’ sequence in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

