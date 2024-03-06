Oscars 2024: Top 11 facts that will leave you flabbergasted
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
After winning for La La Land in 2017, Emma Stone might become the eighth actress to win two Oscars before the age of 35.
First Christmas movie to be nominated for best picture since 1948's Miracle on 34th Street is The Holdovers.
The soundtrack for Barbie may be more likely to win an award than the film's director.
Oppenheimer is predicted to win big at the Oscars, probably taking home the best picture trophy among other significant honors.
It's fascinating to note that this year there are four couples nominated for Oscars.
The fifth-most nominated living person who has never received an Oscar is Bradley Cooper.
The Zone of Interest, a drama about Auschwitz, is nominated for five Oscars, with British director Jonathan Glazer receiving one nomination.
Two performers who identify as openly gay have received nominations for playing openly gay roles for the first time ever. They are Nyad's Jodie Foster and Rustin's Colman Domingo.
The oldest-ever nominee for best director is Martin Scorsese.
This year's average duration of a best picture nominee film is 138 minutes.
The first-ever Native American to receive a nomination for best actress is Lily Gladstone.
