Oscars 2024: Top 7 times when Indians stole the show

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

The Oscars are one of the most prestigious awards in the film industry.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on 11th March 2024.

As we prepare for Oscars 2024, we take a look at all the Indians who made the country proud at the biggest stage.

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian winners at the Oscars, for the Best Costume Design Oscar for ‘Gandhi’ in 1983.

After that, Satyajit Ray received an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992.

Resul Pookutty won the Best Sound Mixing Oscar for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2009.

A. R. Rahman won the Best Original Score and Best Original Song Oscars for ‘Jai Ho’ in 2009.

Gulzar won the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Jai Ho’ in 2009.

Kartiki Gonsalves won the Best Documentary Short Oscar for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ in 2023.

M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose won the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Naatu Naatu’ last year as well.

