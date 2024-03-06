Oscars 2024 winner predictions: Oppenheimer, Barbie and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 13 nominations and strong acclaim for the award of Best Picture and is fairly likely to win.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’ is expected to win the Best Director award considering his dominant awards season run.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer is expected to win over Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers for the Best Actor award due to BAFTA and SAG wins.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lily Gladstone is the favorite for the Best Actress award for her performance in ‘The Holdovers’ over Emma Stone ‘Barbie’ due to Golden Globe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robert Downey Jr. performance in Oppenheimer looks like a clear favourite for Best Supporting Actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Likely winner for Best Supporting Actress could be Da’Vine Joy Randolph for ‘The Holdovers’
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is favoured for Best Original Screenplay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile ‘American Fiction’ is favored for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best Animated Feature will see strong competition between ‘The Boy and the Heron’ and ‘Spider-Man’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’ is the solid frontrunner, Best Original Song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan's education qualification
Find Out More