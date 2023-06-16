OTT and theatrical releases to watch this weekend
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is releasing in theaters on 16th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic drama series Jee Karda will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema from 17th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 will release on Netflix on 16th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maniesh Paul’s Rafuchakkar will stream on Jio Cinema from 15th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I love you starring Rakul Preet Singh will stream free on Jio Cinema from 16th June.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Flash will open in cinemas on 16th June 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animated movie Elemental will hit theaters on 16th June 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
J-Hope in the Box will hit theaters on 16th June 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
K drama Suga: Road to D-Day will release in theaters on 16th June 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animated series Our Planet 2 is streaming on Netflix from June 14th.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cyclone Biparjoy: Top movies on OTT based on cyclone
Find Out More