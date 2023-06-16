OTT and theatrical releases to watch this weekend

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is releasing in theaters on 16th June.

Romantic drama series Jee Karda will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15th June.

Salman Khan reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema from 17th June.

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 will release on Netflix on 16th June.

Maniesh Paul’s Rafuchakkar will stream on Jio Cinema from 15th June.

I love you starring Rakul Preet Singh will stream free on Jio Cinema from 16th June.

The Flash will open in cinemas on 16th June 2023.

Animated movie Elemental will hit theaters on 16th June 2023.

J-Hope in the Box will hit theaters on 16th June 2023.

K drama Suga: Road to D-Day will release in theaters on 16th June 2023.

Animated series Our Planet 2 is streaming on Netflix from June 14th.

