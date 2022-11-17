The American fantasy film will be releasing on November 18, on Netflix. It is based on Little Nemo, comic strip and revolves around a young girl in Slumberland. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler are in lead roles.Source: Bollywood
It is a period drama movie based on the novel that has the same name. Plot is around an English woman who is a nurse and is sent to a village to know about a girl who has not eaten for months. It will be releasing on Netflix on November 16.Source: Bollywood
The Tamil crime thriller will be releasing on SonyLiv on November 18 and is about a woman being sexually assaulted.Source: Bollywood
Tanvi Negi, Amardeep's movie is a Telugu mystery drama. A beauticians life changes when her boyfriend gifts her a camera which shows her shocking images. Watch it on November 17, on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywood
The action spy thriller of Karthi Sivakumar will release on Aha on November 18, 2022. The actor will be seen in dual roles.Source: Bollywood
The Chiranjeevi film will make its way to the small screens on November 19 on Netflix. It is a remake of Lucifer which was a hit Malyalam movie.Source: Bollywood
Watch the courtroom drama on November 18 only on Lionsgate Play. The story is about Kate Lawson's trial for the murder of her niece.Source: Bollywood
A pop diva fulfills a young fan's Christmas dream and also finds true love in the same. Watch the same on November 17, on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
Suniel Shetty plays the role of a Thalaivan whereas JCP Jayant Gavaskar aka Vivek Oberoi wants to remove him. Watch the same on MX Player, on November 19.Source: Bollywood
Watch it on November 17 on Netflix where passengers encounter the biggest mystery of their lives as they travel to Atlantic Ocean.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!