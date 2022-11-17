Slumberland

The American fantasy film will be releasing on November 18, on Netflix. It is based on Little Nemo, comic strip and revolves around a young girl in Slumberland. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler are in lead roles.



The Wonder

It is a period drama movie based on the novel that has the same name. Plot is around an English woman who is a nurse and is sent to a village to know about a girl who has not eaten for months. It will be releasing on Netflix on November 16.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

The Tamil crime thriller will be releasing on SonyLiv on November 18 and is about a woman being sexually assaulted.

Iravatham

Tanvi Negi, Amardeep's movie is a Telugu mystery drama. A beauticians life changes when her boyfriend gifts her a camera which shows her shocking images. Watch it on November 17, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sardar

The action spy thriller of Karthi Sivakumar will release on Aha on November 18, 2022. The actor will be seen in dual roles.

Godfather

The Chiranjeevi film will make its way to the small screens on November 19 on Netflix. It is a remake of Lucifer which was a hit Malyalam movie.

The Twelve

Watch the courtroom drama on November 18 only on Lionsgate Play. The story is about Kate Lawson's trial for the murder of her niece.

Christmas With You

A pop diva fulfills a young fan's Christmas dream and also finds true love in the same. Watch the same on November 17, on Netflix.

Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty plays the role of a Thalaivan whereas JCP Jayant Gavaskar aka Vivek Oberoi wants to remove him. Watch the same on MX Player, on November 19.

1899

Watch it on November 17 on Netflix where passengers encounter the biggest mystery of their lives as they travel to Atlantic Ocean.

