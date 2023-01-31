OTT movies and web series releasing in February 2023

We have made a compilation of the list of shows that will be releasing in the month of February. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever

Will be available on February 1 on Disney+ Hotstar. The heroes protect the country from international powers with war dogs Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa

Releasing on February 1 on Netflix, a suspect goes to Beika city with the intention to kill someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jehnabad- Of Love & War

Releasing on SonyLiv on February 3, the story has loss and betrayal as some of the concepts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You: Season 4 Part 1

Watch part 1 on 9th February on Netflix. in the psychological thriller, Joe Goldberg finds a new identity to escape his past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Class

Netflix on February 3 will stream Class which will be the Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut with Farzi which will release on February 10, 2023, on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager

The show will be a Hindi language adaption of John le Carré’s Night Manager. It will stream on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minus One: New Chapter

Ayush Mehra will be seen in this show which will release on Lionsgate Play on February 14.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prizefighter

The movie is set to release on Lionsgate Play on February 3 and will show the life of Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prey for the Devil

If you want a spooky Valentine watch this title on February 24, Lionsgate Play

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's first pictures are too cute to handle

 

 Find Out More