Paatal Lok 2 new season to be 'another beast'; maker Avinash Arun reveals release details
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Paatal Lok is one of the most-watched web series of 2020. And right after season 1, fans started eagerly looking forward to season 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The maker of Paatal Lok has now shared some interesting details about the upcoming new season and it will leave all the fans excited.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director Avinash Arun says Paatal Lok season 2 is coming out very well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Arun is super excited about season 2 but cannot disclose anything. However, he is hooked and surprised.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Avinash Arun read the script of Paatal Lok 2, he was blown away. He thought it to be another beast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The maker was really worried about season 2 since he is directing all by himself but the first cut looks amazing. Avinash is amazed with the first cut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Ishwak Singh to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Avinash also spilled the beans on Paatal Lok 2 release plans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Arun believes Paatal Lok 2 might be released around next, as quoted in Hindustan Times report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma cofounded a production house, Clean Slate Filmz which produced Paatal Lok.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Wiki, the story of Paatal Lok is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's novel, The Story of My Assassins.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts about Paatal Lok 2? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli was linked to these beauties before marrying Anushka Sharma
Find Out More