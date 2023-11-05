Paatal Lok 2 new season to be 'another beast'; maker Avinash Arun reveals release details

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Paatal Lok is one of the most-watched web series of 2020. And right after season 1, fans started eagerly looking forward to season 2.

The maker of Paatal Lok has now shared some interesting details about the upcoming new season and it will leave all the fans excited. 

The director Avinash Arun says Paatal Lok season 2 is coming out very well. 

Avinash Arun is super excited about season 2 but cannot disclose anything. However, he is hooked and surprised. 

When Avinash Arun read the script of Paatal Lok 2, he was blown away. He thought it to be another beast. 

The maker was really worried about season 2 since he is directing all by himself but the first cut looks amazing. Avinash is amazed with the first cut. 

Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Ishwak Singh to name a few. 

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Avinash also spilled the beans on Paatal Lok 2 release plans. 

Avinash Arun believes Paatal Lok 2 might be released around next, as quoted in Hindustan Times report. 

Anushka Sharma cofounded a production house, Clean Slate Filmz which produced Paatal Lok.    

As per Wiki, the story of Paatal Lok is loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's novel, The Story of My Assassins. 

What are your thoughts about Paatal Lok 2? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life. 

