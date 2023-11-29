Paatal Lok and other Top 10 popular controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Netflix's Aashram faced criticism for its unfavorable depiction of Hindu spiritual leaders.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video received criticism for a scene involving a Sikh man assaulting a woman.
Sacred Games 2 on Netflix was seen as disrespectful to the Sikh community.
A Suitable Boy on Netflix drew criticism for allegedly fueling religious tensions.
Netflix's Indian Matchmaking faced backlash for perpetuating stereotypes and lacking diversity awareness.
Wild Wild Country on Netflix, centered around OSHO, led to a lawsuit from the foundation for using unauthorized footage.
Netflix's Hasmukh received negative feedback from lawyers who felt it portrayed them unfavorably.
Leila on Netflix was accused of being anti-Hindu.
XXX 2 on Alt Balaji was condemned for its offensive portrayal of Indian Army wives.
The Idol on Amazon Prime Video faced controversy due to its scenes and dialogues.
