Paatal Lok and other Top 10 popular controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Netflix's Aashram faced criticism for its unfavorable depiction of Hindu spiritual leaders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video received criticism for a scene involving a Sikh man assaulting a woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games 2 on Netflix was seen as disrespectful to the Sikh community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy on Netflix drew criticism for allegedly fueling religious tensions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking faced backlash for perpetuating stereotypes and lacking diversity awareness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wild Wild Country on Netflix, centered around OSHO, led to a lawsuit from the foundation for using unauthorized footage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's Hasmukh received negative feedback from lawyers who felt it portrayed them unfavorably.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leila on Netflix was accused of being anti-Hindu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XXX 2 on Alt Balaji was condemned for its offensive portrayal of Indian Army wives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Idol on Amazon Prime Video faced controversy due to its scenes and dialogues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal vs Tiger 3 vs Jawan advance booking three days before release

 

 Find Out More