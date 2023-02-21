Paathan actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's income

Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan's PR Pooja Dadlani earns which will surely leave you shocked. Look for the details here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

About Pooja Dadlani

She is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan and manages all his professional commitments since a decade now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK is always with Pooja

King Khan is never seen without Pooja who is one of the most famous celebrities PR.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja's pretty home

Did you know that her new house has been designed by Gauri Khan?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja's net worth

According to a report published by MensXP, Pooja's net worth is around Rs 45-50 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja's annual earnings

Pooja reportedly earns around Rs 7-9 crore as per reports published online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Managing SRK for years

Pooja has been associated with King Khan since 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What does Pooja handle?

She is also seeing the businesses of SRK which includes KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Been there always

Even during SRK's worst time during his son Aryan Khan's case Pooja did not leave SRK's side.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Managing his family

Pooja also looks into SRK's family affairs and also manages Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bonus

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly gives Pooja a lot of bonuses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone's top 10 skincare regime for Prabhas' Project K

 

 Find Out More