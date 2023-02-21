Paathan actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's income

Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan's PR Pooja Dadlani earns which will surely leave you shocked. Look for the details here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
She is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan and manages all his professional commitments since a decade now.
King Khan is never seen without Pooja who is one of the most famous celebrities PR.
Did you know that her new house has been designed by Gauri Khan?
According to a report published by MensXP, Pooja's net worth is around Rs 45-50 crore.
Pooja reportedly earns around Rs 7-9 crore as per reports published online.
Pooja has been associated with King Khan since 2012.
She is also seeing the businesses of SRK which includes KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment.
Even during SRK's worst time during his son Aryan Khan's case Pooja did not leave SRK's side.
Pooja also looks into SRK's family affairs and also manages Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly gives Pooja a lot of bonuses.
