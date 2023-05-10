Top 10 controversial movies on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Padmaavat on Amazon Prime Video touted controversy over the depiction of historical characters by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
The Kashmir Files on Zee 5 was criticised as it propagated Islamophobia and reportedly history was distorted related to the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.
Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix garnered controversy. Boycott Bollywood trend started over Aamir Khan's famous 'growing intolerance' comment in the nation.
The Dirty Picture on Disney+Hotstar triggered controversy over the posters that were considered indecent.
Udta Punjab on Netflix garnered controversy after Punjab was shown in a bad light and drug addiction was glorified.
Ram Leela on Amazon Prime Video mired controversy as Hindu sentiments were hurt by showing sex, violence and vulgar scenes.
Oh My God on Netflix was slammed for showing anti-Hinduism.
Boom on Zee 5 touted controversy because of the erotic scenes.
Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar rang into trouble after the transgender community reportedly was shown in a bad limelight. The name of the film was changed from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii.
Kantara on Amazon Prime Video landed in controversy after the song rang into copyright infringement issues.
