Pakistan-India love story: Imran Khan allegedly dated these Bollywood actresses

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Reportedly in November 1979, Zeenat Aman was in love with Imran Khan for whom the word Playboy was used after he had met her.

Reports also suggest that in November 1979, Imran Khan celebrated his 27th birthday with Zeenat Aman. They never spoke about their relationship.

Imran Khan was also linked with Shabana Azmi.

Imran and Shabana never spoke about their relationship.

A report claimed that Imran Khan had married Rekha and that her mom was happy with the same.

Reportedly Imran Khan had spent good time with Rekha for over a month and they were seen near beaches.

Rekha and Imran were also spotted together several times in many occasions.

Imran Khan reportedly was also close to Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen.

Reportedly Imran had a fond liking for Moon Moon Sen.

Imran was once quoted saying that the company of actresses is good for a short time.

