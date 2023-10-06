Pakistan National Cricket Team's Aliya Riaz is as gorgeous as Mahira Khan

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz is currently making headlines for her stunning personality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Aliya is a 31 year-old Pakistani cricketer who plays as a right-handed batter and right-arm off break bowler.
The cricketer hails from Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Aliya made her ODI debut in August 2014 against Australia and has been representing the national side ever since.
The all-rounder was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournament.
Aliya has been one of the top performers in the Pakistan Women's cricket team and has consistently performed well.
The cricketer is often in the news for her stunning personality and beautiful looks.
Aliya is an avid social media user and often posts pictures from her personal time out.
She enjoys a following of over 31k followers on Instagram.
The cricketer is committed to fitness and often shares pictures after working out in the gym on her Instagram account.
Aliya is not yet married and is known for keeping her personal life under wraps.
