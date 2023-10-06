Pakistan National Cricket Team's Aliya Riaz is as gorgeous as Mahira Khan

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz is currently making headlines for her stunning personality.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Who is Aliya Riaz?

Aliya is a 31 year-old Pakistani cricketer who plays as a right-handed batter and right-arm off break bowler.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where is she from?

The cricketer hails from Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Career debut

Aliya made her ODI debut in August 2014 against Australia and has been representing the national side ever since.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top bowler

The all-rounder was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournament.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Consistent player

Aliya has been one of the top performers in the Pakistan Women’s cricket team and has consistently performed well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Known for her beauty

The cricketer is often in the news for her stunning personality and beautiful looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Active on social media

Aliya is an avid social media user and often posts pictures from her personal time out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular on Instagram

She enjoys a following of over 31k followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gym freak

The cricketer is committed to fitness and often shares pictures after working out in the gym on her Instagram account.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Personal life

Aliya is not yet married and is known for keeping her personal life under wraps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection Day 29: SRK film is unshakable from theatres [Exclusive]

 

 Find Out More