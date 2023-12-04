Pakistani actress Hania Amir parties with Badshah, sparks dating rumours

Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, is incredibly popular in India as well as her own nation.

While a great deal is known about her career, very little is known about her personal life.

In the midst of dating rumors, Hania Aamir recently posted a number of images and videos of herself with Badshah on Instagram.

The two celebrities can be seen having a great time partying in Dubai in the photos.

Hania looked stunning for the evening in a black dress with a halter neck and a tiny slit right below her knees.

Badshah also paired up with Hania, wearing a black ensemble that included matching pants and a shirt with a floral print.

A few photos from Hania's shopping binge with Badshah were also shared by her on Instagram.

Hania could not stop laughing, suggesting that they were having fun together.

