Pakistani actress Hania Amir parties with Badshah, sparks dating rumours
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, is incredibly popular in India as well as her own nation.
While a great deal is known about her career, very little is known about her personal life.
In the midst of dating rumors, Hania Aamir recently posted a number of images and videos of herself with Badshah on Instagram.
The two celebrities can be seen having a great time partying in Dubai in the photos.
Hania looked stunning for the evening in a black dress with a halter neck and a tiny slit right below her knees.
Badshah also paired up with Hania, wearing a black ensemble that included matching pants and a shirt with a floral print.
A few photos from Hania's shopping binge with Badshah were also shared by her on Instagram.
Hania could not stop laughing, suggesting that they were having fun together.
