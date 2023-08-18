Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and more Top 10 divas who found love in second marriage

Mahira Khan, Dia Mirza and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Reports suggest that Raees actress is all set to tie the knot for the second time with alleged boyfriend Salim Karim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia is happily married to Vaibhav Rekhi. It's her second marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samir Soni is Neelam Kothari's second husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was reportedly married to Vijay Kenkare before Ashutosh Rana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah found happiness in second marriage to Vipul Amrutlal Shah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ace designer recently tied the knot for the second time with Satyadeep Misra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim is reportedly Dipika Kakar's second husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress who was married to Shalin Bhanot is now happily married to Nikhil Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Ram Kapoor is Gautami's second husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashwini Kalsekar was earlier married to Nitesh Pandey. He found love again in Murali Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!