Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and more Top 10 divas who found love in second marriage

Aug 18, 2023

Mahira Khan

Reports suggest that Raees actress is all set to tie the knot for the second time with alleged boyfriend Salim Karim.

Dia Mirza

Dia is happily married to Vaibhav Rekhi. It's her second marriage.

Neelam Kothari

Samir Soni is Neelam Kothari's second husband.

Renuka Sahane

The actress was reportedly married to Vijay Kenkare before Ashutosh Rana.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah found happiness in second marriage to Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Masaba Gupta

The ace designer recently tied the knot for the second time with Satyadeep Misra.

Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim is reportedly Dipika Kakar's second husband.

Dalljiet Kaur

The actress who was married to Shalin Bhanot is now happily married to Nikhil Patel.

Gautami Kapoor

Reportedly, Ram Kapoor is Gautami's second husband.

Ashwini Kalsekar

Ashwini Kalsekar was earlier married to Nitesh Pandey. He found love again in Murali Sharma.

