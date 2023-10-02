Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries Salim Karim, checkout her dreamy wedding

Raees actress Mahira Khan has tied the knot for the second time.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

The bride

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is now married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The groom

She tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So dreamy

A video from their wedding is out and it is oh-so-dreamy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy faces

Of course, the bride and the groom looked the happiest on their special day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiss of love

The groom who got emotional looking at his bride sweetly kissed Mahira on her forehead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All about love

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding video is all about love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The theme

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding theme was all about pretty pastel gowns and tuxedos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second marriage

It is Mahira Khan's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The divorce

Mahira and Ali Aksari parted ways in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She's a mom

Mahira Khan has a son named Azlan from first marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finds love again

It is after years that Mahira Khan found love again in Salim Karim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood debut

Mahira also starred in Bollywood film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Top 10 PDA moments that scream love

 

 Find Out More