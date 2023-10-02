Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries Salim Karim, checkout her dreamy wedding

Raees actress Mahira Khan has tied the knot for the second time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is now married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video from their wedding is out and it is oh-so-dreamy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, the bride and the groom looked the happiest on their special day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The groom who got emotional looking at his bride sweetly kissed Mahira on her forehead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding video is all about love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding theme was all about pretty pastel gowns and tuxedos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is Mahira Khan's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira and Ali Aksari parted ways in 2015.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira Khan has a son named Azlan from first marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is after years that Mahira Khan found love again in Salim Karim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira also starred in Bollywood film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!