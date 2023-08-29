Pakistani actress Mahira Khan speaks for the first time on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Mahira slipped into a dark zone after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan garnered acclaim in Bollywood after starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Mahira Khan diagnosed with bipolar disorder

The Pakistani actress speaks for the first time on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Opens up about bipolar disorder

In the latest FWhy podcast, the actress revealed that she is on medication and her illness worse after Pakistani artists were banned in India post URI attack.

Years of suffering

She revealed it is been 6-7 years since the diagnosis.

Raees was trigger

The backlash after Raees was a trigger for her and she ended up in a psychiatrist’s office only to learn that she had a manic depression.

Medication

Over the years she has been on anti-depressants and went into a very dark space.

Difficult journey of depression

She was mature enough to understand that her condition would not be addressed with prayers, or spending time with friends.

Slipped into dark zone

Last year when she stopped taking medicines she was at her lowest and gain went into dark.

Prayers and medicines worked

She prayed to god and started taking medicines again, that’s when she felt lighter and smiled.

Grateful

She is grateful to her family, friends, and therapist who were with her during her journey of depression.

