Pakistani actress Mahira Khan speaks for the first time on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Mahira slipped into a dark zone after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Mahira Khan garnered acclaim in Bollywood after starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.
The Pakistani actress speaks for the first time on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In the latest FWhy podcast, the actress revealed that she is on medication and her illness worse after Pakistani artists were banned in India post URI attack.
She revealed it is been 6-7 years since the diagnosis.
The backlash after Raees was a trigger for her and she ended up in a psychiatrist's office only to learn that she had a manic depression.
Over the years she has been on anti-depressants and went into a very dark space.
She was mature enough to understand that her condition would not be addressed with prayers, or spending time with friends.
Last year when she stopped taking medicines she was at her lowest and gain went into dark.
She prayed to god and started taking medicines again, that's when she felt lighter and smiled.
She is grateful to her family, friends, and therapist who were with her during her journey of depression.
