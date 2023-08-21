Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Top 10 most gorgeous ethnic looks

Mahira Khan has a stunning ethnic wardrobe. Take her lead if you want to update your wardrobe.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Swoon-Worthy

The celebrity wore an ice blue velvet anarkali by Menahel and Mehreen featuring beautiful embroidery and a floor-grazing skirt.

Six Yards of Grace

Mahira stole hearts in the ivory sequined sari paired with the blouse decorated with sequins all over its body.

Elegant

The printed drape exudes elegance with its white highlights in stark contrast to the black expanse.

Cool and Comfy

Mahira wore a loose-fitting white kurta paired with a matching salwar to stay true to her comfy style.

Picture-Perfect

Mahira styled a short kurta with floral embroidery and matching lehenga with luminous makeup.

Gorgeous

She styled an elegant black sleeveless top with a beige sari that has black trim and golden print.

Ethereal

She looks ethereal in yellow suit with a flowery motif on its dupatta that is perfect for the summer.

Subtle and Chic

Mahira’s crocheted kurta paired with a baggy silhouette is the perfect pick for festive occasions.

Envious

The actor spells elegance as she spins for a photo in this gorgeous mustard Anarkali.

Ravishing

The actress effortlessly donned the beige satin sari paired with a golden sleeveless blouse.

