Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Top 10 most gorgeous ethnic looks

Mahira Khan has a stunning ethnic wardrobe. Take her lead if you want to update your wardrobe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
The celebrity wore an ice blue velvet anarkali by Menahel and Mehreen featuring beautiful embroidery and a floor-grazing skirt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira stole hearts in the ivory sequined sari paired with the blouse decorated with sequins all over its body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The printed drape exudes elegance with its white highlights in stark contrast to the black expanse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira wore a loose-fitting white kurta paired with a matching salwar to stay true to her comfy style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira styled a short kurta with floral embroidery and matching lehenga with luminous makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She styled an elegant black sleeveless top with a beige sari that has black trim and golden print.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks ethereal in yellow suit with a flowery motif on its dupatta that is perfect for the summer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira’s crocheted kurta paired with a baggy silhouette is the perfect pick for festive occasions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor spells elegance as she spins for a photo in this gorgeous mustard Anarkali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress effortlessly donned the beige satin sari paired with a golden sleeveless blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!