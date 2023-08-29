Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan drops hot new pics, fans ask, 'itna perfect koi kaise ho sakta hai?'

Fawad Khan steals hearts with new pics from his Mens Couture '23 collectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Fawad Khan is a renowned heartthrob actor from Pakistani and enjoys a massive fanbase across his country, India and other South Asian countries.
Recently the actor dropped a few photos on his Instagram and fans went gaga over it.
Fawad advertised for his wife's clothing line promoting the new collection Hazure for Mens Couture '23.
The actor exudes regal in a full black ensemble with an ancient baggie in the background.
This ochre yellow is perfect for wedding functions like Haldi.
The actor looks no less than a king in this royal blue suit.
The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor looks ethereal in this beige ensemble.
This pantsuit loudly speaks class.
As Fawad Khan shared pic on his account fans commented itna perfect koi kaise ho sakta hai?
Fans dropped comments like King, Handsome, unfairly hot, and more.
Fawad Khan is next reported to star in Netflix's first Pakistani-themed series.
