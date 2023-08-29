Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan drops hot new pics, fans ask, 'itna perfect koi kaise ho sakta hai?'

Fawad Khan steals hearts with new pics from his Mens Couture '23 collection

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan is a renowned heartthrob actor from Pakistani and enjoys a massive fanbase across his country, India and other South Asian countries.

Fawad Khan’s new photos

Recently the actor dropped a few photos on his Instagram and fans went gaga over it.

Hazure

Fawad advertised for his wife’s clothing line promoting the new collection Hazure for Mens Couture ‘23.

Royal

The actor exudes regal in a full black ensemble with an ancient baggie in the background.

Festivity

This ochre yellow is perfect for wedding functions like Haldi.

Royal

The actor looks no less than a king in this royal blue suit.

Ethereal

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor looks ethereal in this beige ensemble.

Class

This pantsuit loudly speaks class.

Fans praise his perfection

As Fawad Khan shared pic on his account fans commented itna perfect koi kaise ho sakta hai?

Fans comments

Fans dropped comments like King, Handsome, unfairly hot, and more.

Fawad Khan next project

Fawad Khan is next reported to star in Netflix's first Pakistani-themed series.

