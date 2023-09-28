Pakistani show Mayi Ri actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas want to work with these Bollywood stars

Pakistani drama Mayi Ri stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas reveal about thei fav Bollywoood stars, the secret behind their on-screen chemistry and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Pakistani drama Mayi Ri focuses on child marriage and how it affects the lives of the people around them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actors were part of a talk show, Chat Wet wherein they revealed a lot about their personal lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On a talk show, Chat Wet, the star Aina Asif reveals she wants to work with Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar Abbas revealed that he wants to work with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aina Asif and Samar Abbas's on-screen chemistry is top-notch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the actors are childhood friends, and their families are also friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their drama has been critically acclaimed and has a huge viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the stars revealed that they are big fans of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!