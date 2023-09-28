Pakistani show Mayi Ri actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas want to work with these Bollywood stars

Pakistani drama Mayi Ri stars Aina Asif and Samar Abbas reveal about thei fav Bollywoood stars, the secret behind their on-screen chemistry and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Sep 28, 2023

Storyline

Pakistani drama Mayi Ri focuses on child marriage and how it affects the lives of the people around them.

Revelations

The actors were part of a talk show, Chat Wet wherein they revealed a lot about their personal lives.

Aina Asif likes Hrithik Roshan

On a talk show, Chat Wet, the star Aina Asif reveals she wants to work with Hrithik Roshan.

Samar Abbas likes Deepika Padukone

Samar Abbas revealed that he wants to work with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Their on-screen chemistry

Aina Asif and Samar Abbas's on-screen chemistry is top-notch.

Childhood friends

Both the actors are childhood friends, and their families are also friends.

Massive viewership

Their drama has been critically acclaimed and has a huge viewership.

Fans of Bollywood

Both the stars revealed that they are big fans of Bollywood.

