Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's top 10 Bollywood songs that are evergreen

Atif Aslam has left an indelible mark on Bollywood with his melodious voice.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Be Intehaan

This track is a passionate love song featured in Race 2.

Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho

From Kismat Konnection, this song captures the essence of love and romance.

Pehli Nazar Mein

This one is a chart-topping hit featuring Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu from Race.

Piya O Re Piya

A beautiful duet with Shreya Ghoshal from Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein

From the movie Zeher, this song has a hauntingly beautiful melody.

Tu Jaane Na

A beautiful song from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that showcases Atif's vocal prowess.

O Saathi

From the movie Baaghi, this romantic track is both melodious and heartwarming.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

From the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, this romantic track struck a chord with listeners.

Jeene Laga Hoon

Featured in Ramaiya Vastavaiya, this song is known for its soulful lyrics and Atif's emotive rendition.

Dil Diyan Gallan

This romantic track from Tiger Zinda Hai is not only melodious but also visually stunning.

