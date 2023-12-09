Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Top 10 songs in Bollywood movies that will touch your soul
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Tum Jo Aaye from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a romantic track loved for its soothing music.
Mere Rashke Qamar from the movie Baadshaho is a poetic song expressing love's beauty.
Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye from Kalyug is an emotional track that struck a chord with listeners.
Ajj Din Chadheya from the movie Love Aaj Kal is a soulful track reflecting the agony of love.
Afreen Afreen from the Coke Studio is a rendition showcasing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's vocal prowess.
Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the movie Dabangg is known for its mesmerizing melody and emotional depth.
O Re Piya from Aaja Nachle is known for its poignant lyrics and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful rendition.
Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan is a soulful romantic track that captivated audiences.
Dagabaaz Re from the movie Dabangg 2 is a touching song portraying emotional depth and love.
Zaroori Tha from the album Back 2 Love is a heartrending melody depicting the agony of love's separation.
