Pakistanis are lusting over Lust Stories 2

Two of the Indian projects, a film and a web series are on Pakistan's most-watched list on Netflix. Let's get to know all about it here:
Pakistan has banned a lot of Indian content, especially films.
Sunny Deol starrer was banned in Pakistan when it was released in 2001.
The sequel has also met with the same fate. Sunny, Ameesha's Gadar 2 will not release in Pakistan.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was also banned from release.
Even Salman Khan starrer did not release in Pakistan.
While films are getting banned, OTT content is available to watch for Pakistani residents.
And they are all eyes and ears for the recently released Lust Stories 2 which dropped on Netflix.
Lust Stories is placed 3rd on the TOP 10 list. Even Afwaah has made it to the TOP 10 list.
Pak fans are watching Ambulance, Bird Box Barcelona, The Out-laws and F9 which have made it to the TOP 5.
Not just movies but the Pakistanis also love to binge on web series.
Leading the list is an Indian web series, again a recent one, called Kohraa starring Barun Sobti.
Kohraa is a crime drama web series encapsulating a murder mystery in a Punjabi family.
