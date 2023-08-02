Pakistanis are lusting over Lust Stories 2

Two of the Indian projects, a film and a web series are on Pakistan's most-watched list on Netflix. Let's get to know all about it here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Indian content in Pakistan 

Pakistan has banned a lot of Indian content, especially films. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar

Sunny Deol starrer was banned in Pakistan when it was released in 2001. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

The sequel has also met with the same fate. Sunny, Ameesha's Gadar 2 will not release in Pakistan.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was also banned from release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Even Salman Khan starrer did not release in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT

While films are getting banned, OTT content is available to watch for Pakistani residents. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lust Stories 2

And they are all eyes and ears for the recently released Lust Stories 2 which dropped on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TOP 5

Lust Stories is placed 3rd on the TOP 10 list. Even Afwaah has made it to the TOP 10 list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Other films 

Pak fans are watching Ambulance, Bird Box Barcelona, The Out-laws and F9 which have made it to the TOP 5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT series in Pakistan 

Not just movies but the Pakistanis also love to binge on web series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohraa

Leading the list is an Indian web series, again a recent one, called Kohraa starring Barun Sobti.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is Kohraa? 

Kohraa is a crime drama web series encapsulating a murder mystery in a Punjabi family. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian movies based on India Pakistan issue you can watch on OTT now

 

 Find Out More