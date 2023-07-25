Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more star kids' secret dating life exposed

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan are rumoured to be dating and are serious about each other.

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda reportedly.

Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar are officially in a relationship.

Aaliyah Kashyap, has been in a serious relationship with Shane Gregoire.

Shanaya Kapoor & Karan Kothari are dating.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is engaged to Nupur Shikhare.

Navya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi reportedly are dating.

Nysa Devgan & Vedant Mahajan also seem to be dating.

Well, the gossip mills in Bollywood will never stop churning,

We’re all a little invested in the personal lives of celeb kids.

These star kids have been rumored to be dating.

Thanks For Reading!

