Palak Tiwari beats the heat in a monokini

Palak Tiwari knows to holiday like a pro in a monokini. Check out her hottest looks in the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Monokini

Palak donned a hot monokini and showed her sexy body as she was sunbathing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breakfast with a view

Palak was seen enjoying her good floating breakfast in the pool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awesome

Palak looks cute in this monokini snap and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Figure

Show your tan lines in a black monokini like Palak did.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sensuous

Palak strikes a sensuous hot pose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood debut

Palak made her Bollywood debut with her movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocking

Palak knows to rock in a black swimsuit and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pool baby

Palak is the happiest when in the pool.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Palak has a body to die for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunkissed

All you need is a red swimsuit like Palak has.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enjoying

Palak loves beating the heat by going for good holidays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pack up

Palak's holiday posts will make you wanderlust.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actresses who are older than their husbands

 

 Find Out More