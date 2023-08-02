Palak Tiwari, Suhana Khan and more star kids flaunt curves in deep plunging neckline outfits

Take a look at the list of stars who show their cleavage and look sexy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is showing off her sexy cleavage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is showing her deep cleavage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor wore a bold dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looks so glam here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ira Khan

Ira Khan looks hot in a bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks like a princess in a glam dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks hot in a bikini top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looks oomph here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor looks so hot here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan looks hot in a dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotties

These stars who look in deep cleavage neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot curves

They love showing their hot cleavage often.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben's return, Popatlal's wedding; things we are waiting to happen in the show

 

 Find Out More