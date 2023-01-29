Palak Tiwari to Shehnaaz Gill: Bollywood debuts we cannot bear to wait

There are many stars who will be making their Bollywood debut in 2023. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid will make his Bollywood debut with Maharaja in 2023.

Aryan Khan

SRK's eldest son Aryan will make his Bollywood debut as a writer for an OTT series under Red Chillies Productions.

Palak Tiwari

The Bijlee Bijlee star will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill

Punjab's Katrina Kaif will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan will make his Bollywood debut this year with an untitled movie.

Guru Randhawa

He will make his Bollywood debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay with Saiee M Manjrekar and Anupam Kher.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's cousin will make her Bollywood debut with Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is all ready to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

