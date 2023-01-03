Palak Tiwari turns into a temptress in a crop top

Palak Tiwari's latest photos are all things hot. If you do not believe the same, then take a look at it right here which will totally make your heart beat faster.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Hottie

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak posted new photos on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a hot blue crop and denim jeans.

Poses from the balcony

The star kid was looking gorgeous as she striked a sultry pose from her balcony in the night.

Gives competition to her mom

Palak, in this frame looks seductive. Indeed! She is giving a tough fight to her mother Shweta Tiwari.

Talk of the town

The diva has become the talk of Bollywood because of her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Hot wardrobe

We would surely like to steal clothes from Palak's wardrobe as they are inspiring and appealing as well.

When on the beach

Tiwari was seen wearing a white bikini and an off-shoulder crop top with same coloured pants.

Hottest lady

Palak surely is one of the hottest star diva's of 2023.

Raises hotness

The young star looked sexy in a purple coloured printed dress. The snap is totally drool-worthy.

Perfect feature

Shweta Tiwari's daughter has unmissable features which will surely make your heart skip a beat.

Bijlee

Apart from having killer looks, Palak is a great dancer and has done many music videos.

Thanks For Reading!

