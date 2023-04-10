This is the boldest web series on Ullu app
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Palang Tod web series has a crazy fanbase and is one of the famous web shows.
Availaible on ULLU app, Palang Tod has many episodes.
Does the new maid have different motives?
In Palang Tod Siskiyaan trailer a relationship between a house maid and a father who is specially abled is shown.
The man on the wheelchair first has an unholy relationship with his daughter-in-law.
After the new maid comes, the father does not need the daughter-in-law.
Noor Malabika is seen in a sexy role and she totally raises the glam quotient.
You would surely like to watch Palang Tod Siskiyaan alone.
Watch Palang Tod Siskiyaan right away on ULLU app.
Palang Tod Siskiyaan has a lot of bold and steamy content.
Thanks For Reading!
