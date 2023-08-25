Pan India South Indian movies that failed to find an audience

These films could have done a lot better if there was a better marketing strategy.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Varisu

This Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay was released as a pan-India film but did not impress the audiences.

Waltair Veerayya

On a pan-India level, this film has failed but is a huge hit in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Akhanda

Balakrishna's performance has impressed audiences in the south but not in the other parts of India.

Michael

This film, right from the second day, hardly saw any audience at the theaters.

Underworld Ka Kabzaa

This film had the KGF vibes, but unfortunately did not live up to the expectations.

Dasara

This Nani starrer is a hit in Telugu and not other languages.

Das Ka Dhamki

Vishwak Sen had huge expectations from this film but it tanked at the box office.

Shaakuntalam

Even Samantha could not save this film which ended as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Virupaksha

This horror thriller is a hit in both the Telugu states only.

Farhana

Aishwarya Rajesh played the leading lady in this film which did not work at the theaters.

